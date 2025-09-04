UMI tickets on sale in Philadelphia at Union Transfer

UMI will bring her soulful R&B sounds to Philadelphia’s Union Transfer on November 11, 2025. Known for her smooth vocals and introspective songwriting, UMI has built a dedicated following and continues to rise on the national stage.

Tickets for the Union Transfer performance are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the venue box office or at ScoreBig, which offers seats to top events with no hidden fees. For Philadelphia fans, this show provides a unique opportunity to experience UMI’s music in an intimate live setting.

UMI’s catalog includes fan favorites like “Love Affair” and “Remember Me,” showcasing her signature blend of soulful melodies and modern R&B production. With a reputation for creating deeply personal performances, her Philadelphia date promises to be one of the standout concerts of the fall season.

Shop for UMI tickets at Union Transfer on November 11, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on UMI tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.