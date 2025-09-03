VOILA tickets on sale in Seattle at Madame Lou’s

VOILA will headline Madame Lou’s in Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 20, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The pop-rock duo has built a reputation for heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, making them one of the rising acts to watch on the national scene.

Tickets for the Oct. 20 show are available now. Fans can purchase directly from the Madame Lou’s box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees—ensuring a straightforward way to secure seats.

Seattle audiences can expect an intimate performance in one of the city’s premier small venues, perfect for discovering music that blends emotional honesty with energetic live arrangements. VOILA’s growing fan base will enjoy a night of both radio-ready tracks and deeper cuts that showcase their versatility.

This concert offers a chance to see the duo up close before they graduate to larger stages in the coming years.

Shop for VOILA tickets at Madame Lou’s on October 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on VOILA tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.