We Came As Romans, The Plot In You, Make Them Suffer Join Sonic Temple 2026

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival has unveiled its second wave of performers for the 2026 edition, adding more firepower to an already stacked bill. The rock and metal gathering returns to Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium from May 14–17, 2026.

German party-metal powerhouse Electric Callboy leads the latest round of additions, joined by metalcore veterans We Came As Romans, genre-bending alt-metal act The Plot In You, Australian heavyweights Make Them Suffer, and Indian folk-metal breakout Bloodywood. Rising stars Conquer Divide round out the announcement, further cementing the festival’s reputation for spotlighting both international and emerging talent.

They join a brutal first wave revealed earlier this year, which includes deathcore favorites Lorna Shore, Paleface Swiss, Attila, Chelsea Grin, Brand Of Sacrifice, and Disembodied Tyrant. With two phases now locked in, organizers promise one of the heaviest Sonic Temple lineups to date.

Held annually in Columbus, Sonic Temple has become a cornerstone of the U.S. hard rock and metal festival calendar, drawing fans from around the world for its multi-day blend of music and culture. The 2026 edition is expected to bring tens of thousands to Historic Crew Stadium, the longtime host of the event.

Tickets for Sonic Temple 2026 are on sale now, with more lineup details expected in the coming months.

Find the first two lineup posters below: