WGCI Big Jam tickets on sale in Chicago at United Center

WGCI Big Jam returns to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 6, 2025, bringing a stacked lineup featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Tink, BossMan Dlow, Big Boogie, and more. The annual showcase highlights some of the most in-demand names in hip-hop and R&B, turning the arena into a citywide party.

Tickets for the Dec. 6 event are on sale now. Buy at the United Center box office or through ScoreBig, which offers transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

Big Jam is known for high-energy sets, surprise guests, and crowd-pleasing anthems that keep the momentum going all night. The United Center’s top-tier production and in-the-round atmosphere help deliver big moments—sing-alongs, new collabs, and pulse-raising performances—across a single evening.

If you’re looking to close the year with a major concert night in Chicago, Big Jam is a marquee pick for fans across the city and beyond.

Shop for WGCI Big Jam tickets at United Center on December 6, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on WGCI Big Jam tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.