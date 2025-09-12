Wicked tickets on sale in Pittsburgh at Benedum Center

Wicked brings the untold story of Oz to the Benedum Center in Pittsburgh for a limited engagement Jan. 14–15, 2026. The Tony-winning blockbuster follows Elphaba and Glinda before Dorothy’s arrival, pairing soaring ballads with spectacular staging that has captivated theatergoers for two decades.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Benedum Center box office or via ScoreBig, which offers theater tickets with no hidden fees.

With a beloved score highlighted by “Defying Gravity,” Wicked balances heart, humor, and eye-popping production to deliver one of Broadway’s most popular nights out. The Benedum Center’s grand setting and excellent acoustics make it a perfect home for the show’s flying effects and full-orchestra power. Pittsburgh audiences will have multiple chances to experience why the musical remains a can’t-miss title for families and longtime theater fans alike.

Wicked at the Benedum Center (by date):

