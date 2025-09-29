Zach Bryan Sets U.S. Concert Record With Michigan Stadium Show

Zach Bryan has set a new U.S. concert attendance record, performing in front of 112,408 fans at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on September 27.

The event marked the first concert ever held at the University of Michigan’s “Big House,” one of the largest football stadiums in the country.

The sold-out show, promoted by AEG Presents, became the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history, surpassing George Strait’s 2024 performance at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field, which drew 110,905 attendees.

The concert featured John Mayer as a special guest, with Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Slone also on the bill.

Michigan Stadium, known primarily for college football, has occasionally hosted other sporting events such as hockey and soccer, but Bryan is the first artist to bring live music to the venue.

The record-setting concert capped Bryan’s 2025 stadium run, which also included three shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and a performance at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.