Zeds Dead tickets on sale in Chicago at Wintrust Arena

Zeds Dead will perform two nights at Wintrust Arena in Chicago this December. The electronic duo brings their genre-blending beats and high-energy stage production to one of the city’s premier venues on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now for both shows. Fans can purchase at the Wintrust Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major concerts without hidden fees. ScoreBig ensures a transparent checkout for Chicago fans eager to dance the night away.

Zeds Dead have built a reputation for mixing dubstep, house, and hip-hop influences into their sets, drawing passionate fans worldwide. With back-to-back dates, Chicago audiences will have two opportunities to experience their immersive live show this holiday season.

