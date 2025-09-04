ZZ Top tickets on sale in Menlo Park at The Guild Theatre

ZZ Top will bring their legendary Texas rock sound to The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California, on November 9, 2025. Known as “That Little Ol’ Band from Texas,” ZZ Top has delivered decades of iconic hits and unforgettable live shows.

Tickets are on sale now at The Guild Theatre box office and via ScoreBig. Fans purchasing through ScoreBig enjoy the benefit of no hidden fees, ensuring access to one of rock’s most celebrated groups.

ZZ Top’s catalog spans from “La Grange” to “Sharp Dressed Man,” and their Menlo Park performance will give Bay Area fans a chance to see one of rock’s most enduring acts in an intimate setting.

