106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball tickets on sale in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena

106.1 KISS FM Jingle Ball returns to Texas with a star-studded lineup at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on December 2, 2025. Fans can expect performances from Alex Warren, Jessie Murph, Machine Gun Kelly, and more at this annual holiday music tradition.

Tickets for the Fort Worth Jingle Ball are available now through the arena box office and at ScoreBig, where fans enjoy transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

The Jingle Ball has become one of the holiday season’s hottest tickets, bringing together chart-topping artists across pop, hip-hop, and alternative genres. Every year, it delivers memorable performances that kick off December with festive energy.

North Texas concertgoers will have a rare opportunity to catch multiple major acts on one stage, all in one night. With demand expected to be high, securing seats early is strongly recommended.

