5 Seconds of Summer tickets on sale in Manchester at Co-Op Live

5 Seconds of Summer return to the stage with a show at Co-Op Live in Manchester on April 4, 2026. The multi-platinum pop-rock band will bring their high-energy anthems and fan-favorite hits to the U.K.’s newest world-class arena.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through Co-Op Live or at ScoreBig, where all ticket prices come with no hidden fees. With arena-ready songs like “She Looks So Perfect” and “Youngblood,” 5SOS continue to thrill audiences across continents with a blend of power pop hooks and sharp musicianship.

Co-Op Live offers cutting-edge sound and lighting, making it the perfect venue for the band’s ambitious live production. The Manchester stop is one of the most anticipated shows on their 2026 run, expected to draw fans from across northern England and beyond.

Don’t wait—grab your tickets early to be part of a night that’s guaranteed to be loud, energetic, and unforgettable.

Shop for 5 Seconds of Summer tickets at Co-Op Live on April 4, 2026

