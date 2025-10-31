A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets on sale in Albuquerque

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical brings the music of an American legend to Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall for a full week of performances from Feb. 3–8, 2026. The Broadway hit celebrates Neil Diamond’s timeless catalog, tracing his rise from songwriter to superstar through classics like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “I’m a Believer.”

Tickets for all Popejoy Hall performances are on sale now. They’re available at the box office and at ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to major live events with no hidden fees. The show’s mix of beloved hits and moving storytelling has drawn rave reviews from audiences nationwide, and its limited Albuquerque engagement offers a can’t-miss opportunity for local theatergoers.

Popejoy Hall’s acclaimed acoustics and intimate design make it an ideal setting for this crowd-pleasing musical. Each performance features live musicians, dazzling choreography, and a heartfelt look at the life and lyrics that defined generations of fans. Whether you’ve followed Neil Diamond since his early days or are discovering his legacy for the first time, “A Beautiful Noise” captures the spirit and sound that made him one of music’s most enduring icons.

