A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical will bring its acclaimed Broadway production to Dallas for a limited run at Music Hall at Fair Park from March 10–19, 2026. The show celebrates the extraordinary life and music of Neil Diamond, featuring his most beloved songs performed live with the energy of a full-stage spectacle.

Tickets for all Dallas performances are on sale now.

The musical showcases Diamond’s iconic hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “America,” while exploring the man behind the music — from his early days as a songwriter in Brooklyn to his legendary career on global stages. The uplifting story and electric performances make it a must-see for longtime fans and new audiences alike.

Dallas theatergoers can enjoy multiple performances over ten days, offering plenty of opportunities to experience this glittering production at one of the city’s most historic venues.

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical – Upcoming Performances at Music Hall at Fair Park

