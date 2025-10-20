A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical brings the life and music of an icon to Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas for a spring engagement, March 12–22, 2026. Featuring hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” and “Song Sung Blue,” the Broadway favorite charts Diamond’s rise through the Brill Building era to stadium-filling superstardom, pairing a live band with heartfelt storytelling.

Tickets for all Dallas performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Music Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top touring productions with no hidden fees. With evening and matinee options across two weekends, North Texas theatergoers can choose the showtime that fits their schedule.

The production traces the artist’s creative spark and personal journey, capturing the sound that defined generations. Expect big sing-along moments, polished choreography, and a production design that transforms the classic songs for the stage—perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Plan a theater night at Fair Park and experience a feel-good celebration of one of pop’s most enduring catalogs.

