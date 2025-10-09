A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Hershey at Hershey Theatre

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical brings a weeklong run to Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pa., from June 30 through July 5, 2026. The hit musical traces Diamond’s life from early songwriting through arena superstardom, featuring beloved songs and new arrangements that celebrate one of America’s great pop voices.

Tickets for all Hershey dates are on sale now.

Known for its historic architecture and excellent acoustics, Hershey Theatre provides an elegant backdrop for a show that balances biography, heart, and a catalog of classics. Audiences can expect big sing-along moments, reflective scenes that frame Diamond’s creative journey, and polished choreography that keeps the energy high.

Whether you grew up with “Sweet Caroline” or discovered the music through film and TV, this limited engagement offers multiple chances over the holiday week to experience the story live in one of Pennsylvania’s most beloved venues.

Hershey performance dates and tickets

