A Beautiful Noise tickets on sale in Portland at Keller Auditorium

A Beautiful Noise – The Neil Diamond Musical brings its Broadway sparkle to Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon, with performances scheduled from January 6–11, 2026. This acclaimed production celebrates the music and legacy of Neil Diamond, one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters.

The musical traces Diamond’s rise from Brooklyn songwriter to global superstar, featuring iconic hits such as “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” and “Cracklin’ Rosie.” With high-energy performances and moving storytelling, the show has been delighting audiences across the country and is now headed for Portland’s most prestigious theater.

Don’t miss this chance to experience the story of a music legend live on stage in Portland.

