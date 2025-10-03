ABBA Voyage Sells Over 1 Million Tickets in 2024, Brings in $140 Million

The ABBA Voyage virtual concert surpassed one million tickets sold in 2024, generating $140 million in revenue for its UK-based holding company, Aniara Ltd.

The company reported turnover of $112.9 million for the year, up 0.6% from 2023 at average exchange rates. Most of that came from ABBA Voyage ticket sales, which totaled 1.06 million. Ticket revenue dropped 1.9% year-over-year to $107.85 million, compared with 1.1 million tickets sold in 2023.

Aniara said the concert staged 374 performances in 2024, the same number as the previous year, at its purpose-built 3,000-seat ABBA Arena in London. The shows averaged more than 90% occupancy, making ABBA Voyage one of the city’s most in-demand live productions.

Other revenue streams showed mixed results. Film rights sales tripled to $4.88 million, while stage rights fell sharply to about $190,000. Aniara said overall demand for the concert remains strong.

“There is still a substantial market demand for ABBA Voyage, and the Directors anticipate a continued high level of activity throughout 2025 and 2026,” the company noted in its Companies House filing.

Aniara Ltd is owned by Goldonder AB, part of Sweden’s Pophouse Entertainment. The entertainment company was co-founded in 2014 by ABBA member Björn Ulvaeus and focuses on music rights and immersive live projects.

ABBA Voyage opened in May 2022 and combines live music with digital avatars of the band members as they appeared in 1979. The show has become a major draw for international visitors and is estimated to have contributed more than £1.5 billion to London’s economy since its debut.