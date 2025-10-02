AC2: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen tickets on sale in Chicago

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen bring their celebrated live conversation series, AC2, to The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, on March 28, 2026. Known for witty banter, candid storytelling, and behind-the-scenes insights, the duo has made AC2 one of the most entertaining and engaging tours on stage.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from The Chicago Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, which provides access to tickets with no hidden fees. Whether you’re looking for premium orchestra seating or balcony views, ScoreBig offers the best options for fans across Chicago.

Cooper, a longtime CNN anchor, and Cohen, the host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” bring their friendship and humor to the stage for unscripted discussions about pop culture, politics, and life. The Chicago date promises plenty of laughs and insights for fans of both television personalities.

Don’t miss your chance to see two media icons live in conversation at The Chicago Theatre.

