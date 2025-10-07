Ace Frehley Cancels Remaining 2025 Tour Dates

Legendary rocker and former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has called-off his remaining 2025 tour dates.

The 74-year-old guitarist’s team took to social media to share the news on Monday, noting that “due to some ongoing medical issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of his 2025 dates.” The cancellations affect gigs in the Midwest U.S. this month, including a stop in Westland, Michigan on Halloween.

The news follows a cancellation late last month. Frehley had to call-off a show with Vixen and Quiet Riot in Lancaster, California on September 26 after he had a “minor fall in his studio, resulting in a trip to the hospital.”

“He is fine, but against his wishes, his doctor insists that he refrain from travel at this time,” his team said at the time. “As a result, he is forced to cancel his performance at the Antelope Valley Fair in Lancaster, California, on Friday.”

It is unclear if Frehley’s current medical issues have resulted from the same fall.

Earlier this year, Frehley revealed that he is working on a third collection of cover songs; he released Origins Vol. 2 in 2020, followed by the original album 10,000 Volts in 2024.