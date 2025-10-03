Adriatic Sound Festival Partners With Ticketmaster for 2026 Edition

The Adriatic Sound Festival has tapped Ticketmaster as its primary ticketing partner for the 2026 event, set to take place June 12–14 in Fano, Italy.

Organizers confirmed the deal this week, noting that Ticketmaster will handle all aspects of the fan experience from on-sale through entry at the gates. Ticket buyers will have access to encrypted mobile tickets, streamlined transfers, and upgraded options for premium experiences.

The festival debuted in 2025, drawing more than 20,000 fans from across the globe to Italy’s Adriatic coastline. The inaugural lineup featured major electronic names including Rüfüs Du Sol, Richie Hawtin, Armand Van Helden, Nicole Moudaber, Sven Väth, Sama’ Abdulhadi, Solardo, Stephan Bodzin, and Sim0ne, transforming the historic town of Fano into a hub of nightlife and electronic culture.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Ticketmaster to offer our guests a seamless ticketing journey,” said Adriatic Sound Festival founder Luca Lewis. “We are excited to welcome audiences with a festival experience that is simple from the moment of purchase through the moment they arrive.”

Daniele Bei, managing director of Ticketmaster Italy, called the event “a stunning new addition to Europe’s electronic music calendar,” adding that Ticketmaster looks forward to powering the ticketing for the second edition.

The 2026 lineup is expected to be revealed later this year. Early bird tickets are already available here.