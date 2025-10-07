AEG Europe to Power UK Venues With Country’s Greenest Energy Through Ecotricity Partnership

AEG Europe has announced a landmark renewable energy agreement that will make its UK venues the first in the live entertainment industry to operate on the nation’s greenest power.

The company — the European arm of global sports and live entertainment leader AEG — unveiled the deal this week, confirming a collaboration with green energy supplier Ecotricity that combines Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with 100% renewable energy backed by hourly-matched Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin (REGOs).

The supply deal will power some of AEG’s most prominent UK venues, including The O2, indigo at The O2, Eventim Apollo, Watford Colosseum, and University of Wolverhampton at The Halls. The venues will primarily run on renewable energy generated from solar and hydro assets, offering what AEG describes as “the highest level of transparency” and energy sourcing that can “withstand audit-level scrutiny.”

“PPAs are widely recognised as the gold standard in energy procurement, and we’re proud to play a role in launching this first-of-its-kind agreement,” said Sam Booth, AEG Europe’s Director of Sustainability. “It marks a significant milestone in the ongoing journey to decarbonise the live entertainment industry, and we’re pleased to help drive this progress.”

Dale Vince, founder of Ecotricity, called the move a major step for live music in the UK. “This is big news for live music, as venues across Britain – including London’s iconic The O2 – will be powered by deep green energy,” Vince said. “Now they’re going even further – bringing green power indoors. It’s a major step forward, and a proper milestone on the road to greening up the live entertainment world.”

The agreement expands AEG’s growing sustainability footprint across Europe, building on recent initiatives such as hosting the world’s first carbon-removed live events at The O2 in February 2024. Those four concerts extracted 545.9 tonnes of carbon — equivalent to the annual electricity usage of nearly 400 homes — setting a new model for sustainable live events.

Across its venues and festivals, AEG Europe has implemented several carbon-reduction programs, including reusable cup schemes, lower-carbon food menus, biodegradable serve ware, and a food vendor carbon labelling initiative at its festivals.

The company says its latest move will help accelerate the growth of renewable energy on the UK’s National Grid while encouraging other promoters and venues to follow suit.

More on AEG Europe’s sustainability practices can be found at aegeurope.com/sustainability.