Aftershock 2025 Draws Record 164,000 Fans to Sacramento for Biggest Edition Yet

Aftershock 2025 shattered attendance records with more than 164,000 fans packing Sacramento’s Discovery Park from October 2–5, marking the largest crowd in the hard rock and metal festival’s history. The four-day event, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP), drew fans from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, generating an estimated $35 million in local economic impact.

Now widely regarded as the West Coast’s ultimate destination for rock, punk, and metal, the 2025 lineup featured more than 115 acts and some of the most talked-about performances of the year.

Unforgettable Performances

Thursday opened with a dose of pop-punk nostalgia as Blink-182 welcomed special guest Matt Skiba (Alkaline Trio) for “Bored to Death,” while Good Charlotte teamed up with Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley for a surprise performance of “Fat Lip” and “In Too Deep.”

Friday saw a homecoming for Deftones, who marked the 30th anniversary of their debut album Adrenaline with a career-spanning set. Lamb of God premiered their new track “Sepsis,” and frontman Randy Blythe joined Lacuna Coil onstage for “Hosting the Shadow.” The day also featured Dream Theater’s 40th anniversary performance and a long-awaited Dillinger Escape Plan reunion.

Saturday belonged to Korn, whose high-voltage headline set included a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne on “4 U.” Flyleaf’s Lacey Sturm appeared with Saliva and Scary Kids Scaring Kids, and Trivium delivered a full-album performance of Ascendancy to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

After four intense days, Bring Me The Horizon closed out Sunday with a futuristic stage design previewing their 2026 world tour. The finale also featured Chimaira’s first West Coast show in more than a decade and GWAR’s chaotic, blood-soaked 40th anniversary performance.

Additional sets from A Perfect Circle, Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Gojira, Turnstile, Marilyn Manson, All Time Low, and others kept the energy high throughout the weekend.

New Fan Experiences and Recognition

This year’s Aftershock also introduced several new attractions, including the Capitol Club, an all-inclusive VIP experience with main stage views, and the Tremors Dive Bar, which featured pop-up DJ sets and local takeovers. Hidden speakeasies and surprise performances added to the sense of discovery that has become part of the festival’s appeal.

In recognition of the festival’s economic and cultural contributions, Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty, Senator Angelique Ashby, and Assemblymember Maggy Krell presented DWP with official proclamations from the city and state legislature, honoring Aftershock’s decade-long role in establishing Sacramento as a major music destination.

Media and Industry Praise

The 2025 edition earned rave reviews from both fans and critics:

“The biggest, most jaw-dropping Aftershock ever.” — Kerrang “Aftershock once again showed why it’s become the West Coast’s biggest hard rock and metal festival.” — Consequence “Aftershock is about more than just the music — it’s about sharing the experience with family and reliving memories from the bands they grew up with.” — KXTV ABC 10 “The 2025 affair was once again loaded with top attractions… as well as a slew of rising stars.” — The Mercury News

Looking Ahead

Aftershock 2026 dates are expected to be announced soon, along with details for early bird ticket sales. Fans can stay updated at AftershockFestival.com and on the festival’s social media channels.

Produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, Aftershock is held in partnership with Visit Sacramento and supported by sponsors including Coors Light, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jack Daniel’s, Astral Tequila, and Sierra Nevada.