Air Supply tickets on sale in San Jose at San Jose Civic

Air Supply brings their timeless pop-rock ballads to San Jose Civic in San Jose, California, on February 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. The duo’s romantic hits have defined soft rock for more than four decades, captivating audiences around the world.

Tickets for the February 13 concert are on sale now. Fans can buy at the San Jose Civic box office or via ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major live events with no hidden fees.

Known for classics like “All Out of Love” and “Lost in Love,” Air Supply continues to deliver heartfelt performances that remind audiences why their songs have stood the test of time. Their concerts combine powerful vocals, intimate storytelling, and the nostalgia of a golden era in pop music.

Bay Area fans can expect an evening of sing-along favorites and soaring harmonies that showcase Air Supply’s unmatched chemistry on stage.

