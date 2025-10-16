Akaash Singh at The Chicago Theatre, Chicago: tickets on sale

Akaash Singh brings quick-fire stand-up to The Chicago Theatre on April 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. The landmark venue’s gilded proscenium and excellent acoustics set the stage for a night of sharp takes and crowd energy in the Loop.

Singh’s high-tempo cadence and topical riffs play well in large theaters where timing and audience reaction drive the set. Expect a mix of new bits and fan-favorite routines, with the room’s clear sightlines helping every seat feel engaged.

For a smooth evening, consider public transit or rideshare and arrive early to navigate security and merch lines. Big comedy nights in Chicago tend to fill quickly, so advance planning is your friend.

