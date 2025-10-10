Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 tickets on sale in Chicago at Park West

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 brings the holiday cheer to Chicago’s Park West with *A Very Alaska Christmas Show* on Dec. 12, 2025. The celebrated drag performer and recording artist will deliver comedy, music, and festive flair in a show that’s anything but traditional.

Tickets for the Chicago performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Park West box office or online via ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees. ScoreBig’s simple checkout makes securing your seats easy and transparent.

Known for her razor-sharp humor and dynamic stage presence, Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 has built a worldwide following through music, television, and live tours. This limited holiday engagement promises equal parts glamour and laughter for fans in the Windy City.

Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 at Park West on Dec. 12, 2025

