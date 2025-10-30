Aleman tickets on sale in Dallas at South Side Ballroom

Aleman lands at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s in Dallas on Feb. 13, 2026, at 8 p.m. The South Side venue is built for high-energy rap shows, with a roomy floor and punchy sound that amplifies fast flows and crowd call-and-response.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—perfect for locking in your spot without fees piling up at checkout.

Aleman’s live sets pair rapid-fire delivery with bass-heavy production and a party-ready atmosphere. Expect a night that moves fast, with hooks built for crowd participation and beats designed to shake the room. Dallas’ passionate hip-hop audience and the venue’s strong production make this a prime Friday-night plan for fans seeking a full-throttle performance.

Round up friends, grab a pre-show bite in the district, and be ready to jump when the first beat drops. For North Texas rap fans, this South Side Ballroom date delivers the energy and volume that make live hip-hop unforgettable.

Shop for Aleman tickets at South Side Ballroom at Gilley’s on February 13, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Aleman tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.