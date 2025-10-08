Alex Sampson tickets on sale in Denver at Bluebird Theater

Alex Sampson will bring his heartfelt pop sound to the Bluebird Theater in Denver, Colorado, on March 3, 2026. The Canadian singer-songwriter has gained a passionate following with viral hits and soulful lyrics that resonate with fans around the world.

Tickets for the March 3 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Bluebird Theater box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers concert tickets with no hidden fees.

Known for his expressive vocals and relatable storytelling, Sampson’s intimate live performances showcase both his emotional range and connection with audiences. Denver fans can expect a moving night of music in one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Shop for Alex Sampson tickets at Bluebird Theater on March 3, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Alex Sampson tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.