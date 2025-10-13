Alice 105.9’s Alice in Wonderland tickets on sale in Denver at Bellco Theatre

Alice 105.9’s Alice in Wonderland returns to Denver’s Bellco Theatre for one night only on December 6, 2025. The annual holiday concert will feature live performances by Teddy Swims, Neon Trees, and American Authors, bringing an exciting mix of pop and rock to fans in Colorado.

Tickets are on sale now through the Bellco Theatre box office and ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees. TicketNews readers can take 5% off their purchase by using promo code TICKETNEWS5 at checkout.

Known for combining star-studded lineups with festive stage design, “Alice in Wonderland” has become one of Denver’s must-attend winter concerts. This year’s event promises unforgettable performances, holiday vibes, and an electric atmosphere that fans of live music won’t want to miss.

