All Points East 2026 Announces Tyler, the Creator as First Headliner

Tyler, the Creator has been confirmed as the first headliner for the 2026 edition of London’s All Points East festival, set to take place next August in Victoria Park. The rapper will headline for two consecutive nights, performing on August 28 and August 29.

Alongside Tyler, the Creator, festival organizers have announced a lineup of artists spanning hip-hop, R&B, and alternative genres. Among the acts already confirmed are Turnstile, Clipse, Danny Brown, Sexyy Red, Ravyn Lenae, and Baby Keem.

Additional names on the 2026 bill include Mariah The Scientist, Yebba, Daniel Caesar, Fakemink, Vince Staples, Jean Dawson, Rochelle Jordan, Lovespells, AG Club, La Reezy, Mustard & Friends, Dijon, Ghostface Killah, Syd, Faye Webster, Jim Legxacy, Samara Cyn, Khamari, Mike, Quadeca, and Partyof2.

Tickets for All Points East 2026 will go on sale on October 17 at 10 a.m. BST.

For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official All Points East website.

