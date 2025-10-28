Almost Queen tickets on sale in Huntington at Paramount Theatre

Almost Queen – A Tribute To Queen (image via the band's official website)

Almost Queen – A Tribute To Queen brings the hits to Paramount Theatre in Huntington, New York, on Feb. 14, 2026. With precise musicianship and theatrical flair, the group channels Freddie Mercury’s showmanship and Queen’s arena-sized catalog inside one of Long Island’s favorite concert rooms.

Tickets for the Feb. 14 performance are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Paramount box office or at ScoreBig, which offers a wide selection and no hidden ticket fees. Compare seats easily at ScoreBig to find the view you want—balcony sing-alongs or floor energy for the guitar solos.

Expect all-time anthems—“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody to Love”—performed with the attention to detail that makes tribute nights so much fun. Huntington’s restaurants and bars add to the evening, making this a strong Valentine’s weekend outing for classic-rock fans.

Shop for Almost Queen tickets at Paramount Theatre on Feb. 14, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Almost Queen – A Tribute To Queen tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.