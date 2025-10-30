Amy Grant tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale at The Parker

Amy Grant brings her inspirational pop and Christian crossover sound to Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker in Fort Lauderdale on February 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Fans will enjoy an evening of heartfelt hits and uplifting messages from one of music’s most enduring voices.

Grant’s catalog includes beloved songs like “Baby Baby,” “El Shaddai,” and “Every Heartbeat,” spanning pop, gospel, and inspirational music. Her warm stage presence and genuine storytelling create a concert experience that connects deeply with audiences.

The Parker’s elegant setting enhances the evening’s atmosphere, offering South Florida audiences a rare chance to experience a living legend in an intimate environment.

