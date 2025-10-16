Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen return to The Chicago Theatre on March 27, 2026, with their hit live show AC2. The longtime friends and TV personalities promise an evening filled with humor, candid stories, and the unfiltered conversation fans have come to love from their nationwide tour.

Tickets for AC2 in Chicago are on sale now. Fans can buy them at The Chicago Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which provides transparent pricing and no hidden fees on top events across the U.S.

This special one-night event lets audiences see CNN’s Cooper and Bravo’s Cohen outside the screen—sharing behind-the-scenes tales from newsrooms and red carpets alike. Their chemistry, wit, and charm make AC2 a must-see for anyone who enjoys lively banter and behind-the-scenes Hollywood insights.

Located in downtown Chicago, The Chicago Theatre’s historic atmosphere sets the stage for an intimate and entertaining night. Expect laughter, surprise moments, and the chance to see two of America’s most charismatic hosts in conversation.

