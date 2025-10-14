Andrea Bocelli tickets on sale for Chicago concert at United Center

Andrea Bocelli, one of the world’s most celebrated classical vocalists, will perform at Chicago’s United Center on February 25, 2026. The concert will feature a selection of his timeless arias and beloved crossover favorites.

Tickets are on sale now through the United Center box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to major live performances with no hidden fees. Bocelli’s concerts are renowned for their emotional power, immaculate vocals, and orchestral accompaniment that leaves audiences inspired.

Whether you’re a longtime admirer or experiencing him live for the first time, Bocelli’s Chicago performance offers an evening of world-class artistry and unforgettable music.

Shop for Andrea Bocelli tickets at United Center on February 25, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Andrea Bocelli tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.