Andrea Bocelli tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Andrea Bocelli returns to Nashville, Tennessee, for a breathtaking performance at Bridgestone Arena on February 23, 2026. The legendary tenor will bring his signature blend of classical and crossover repertoire to Music City for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets for the February 23 concert are on sale now. Purchase through the Bridgestone Arena box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees.

With a voice recognized worldwide, Bocelli has sold more than 90 million records and continues to captivate audiences with timeless arias and beloved pop collaborations. His Nashville performance promises to be a highlight for classical music and pop enthusiasts alike.

Experience one of the world’s most celebrated vocalists live in concert this winter.

Shop for Andrea Bocelli tickets at Bridgestone Arena on February 23, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Andrea Bocelli tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.