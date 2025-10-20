Arkansas State Red Wolves Women’s Basketball tickets on sale in Jonesboro

Arkansas State Red Wolves Women’s Basketball faces off against the James Madison Dukes at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas, on January 24, 2026. This exciting college basketball matchup promises fierce competition as two top programs clash in Sun Belt Conference play.

Fans can expect high-energy action from tip-off to the final buzzer as the Red Wolves look to defend their home court. The team’s dynamic offense and disciplined defense make every possession count in a game that could shape conference standings.

Tickets for the Jan. 24 game are on sale now through the First National Bank Arena box office and ScoreBig, where fans can find great seats with no hidden ticket fees. Whether you’re a local supporter or a visiting Dukes fan, this showdown is a must-see for college basketball followers in Arkansas.

Shop for Arkansas State Red Wolves Women’s Basketball vs. James Madison Dukes tickets at First National Bank Arena on January 24, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Arkansas State Red Wolves Women’s Basketball vs. James Madison Dukes tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.