Artemas in New York — tickets on sale for Terminal 5 show

Artemas heads to Manhattan for a headline date at Terminal 5 on March 14, 2026. The Hell’s Kitchen venue offers a multi-level layout with strong sightlines—perfect for a night of sleek alt-pop hooks and sing-along choruses.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Terminal 5 box office or through ScoreBig, which lists tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Demand is expected to be strong following viral hits and a fast-growing live profile, so early buyers will have the best selection of sections and prices.

Terminal 5 is one of New York’s most reliable rooms for high-energy shows, hosting a steady stream of rising and established acts. Artemas’ set is likely to blend streaming favorites with deeper cuts, bringing chart-ready melodies to a packed NYC crowd. Expect crisp production, big-room choruses, and a set designed for fans who’ve been waiting to catch these songs live.

Plan your evening with nearby dining options and easy access via subway and rideshare. With its central location and standing-room tiers, Terminal 5 keeps the energy high from the floor to the balconies.

