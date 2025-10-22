Atmosphere tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Novo

Atmosphere perform at PNC Bank Arts Center in New Jersey on August 17, 2023 | Photo credit: Constantino14 via Wikimedia Commons

Atmosphere returns to the stage at The Novo in Los Angeles, California, on February 12, 2026. The acclaimed hip-hop duo, known for blending introspective lyrics with soulful production, will deliver a set filled with fan favorites and deep cuts alike.

Tickets for the Los Angeles show are on sale now. Purchase at The Novo box office or online via ScoreBig, where ticket buyers enjoy no hidden fees and trusted access to live events nationwide.

Atmosphere’s live performances have earned praise for their authenticity and emotional resonance. With a career spanning over two decades, Slug and Ant continue to connect audiences through thought-provoking music and commanding stage presence.

Shop for Atmosphere tickets at The Novo on February 12, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers: get 5% off on Atmosphere tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.