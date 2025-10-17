Atomic Saloon Show tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Grand Canal Shoppes

Atomic Saloon Show brings its wild and hilarious take on a Western-themed spectacle to the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian Hotel Las Vegas. Upcoming performances run from March through May 2026, offering audiences plenty of opportunities to catch one of the Strip’s most inventive and side-splitting productions.

Tickets for all scheduled performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Venetian box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees — so you can secure your seats at the best price, upfront and transparent.

Set inside the immersive Spiegeltent-style Atomic Saloon, this offbeat show fuses comedy, acrobatics, and variety acts with an Old West twist. Directed by the creators behind “Absinthe” and “OPIUM,” it’s a one-of-a-kind experience that combines raunchy humor, world-class talent, and dazzling staging. Visitors and locals alike can expect a fast-paced evening that pushes boundaries while keeping the laughs rolling.

The Grand Canal Shoppes venue offers an intimate yet lively atmosphere, with every seat close to the action. Whether you’re planning a group night out or looking for a memorable Vegas experience, the Atomic Saloon Show delivers a blend of vaudeville chaos and modern spectacle you won’t find anywhere else.

Upcoming Dates – Atomic Saloon Show at the Grand Canal Shoppes

