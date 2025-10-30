Austin Brown tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Peppermint Club

Austin Brown brings his smooth country-soul sound to The Peppermint Club in Los Angeles on January 29, 2026, at 7 p.m. The singer-songwriter, known for his heartfelt lyrics and soulful delivery, will treat fans to an intimate night of music in one of L.A.’s most atmospheric venues.

Tickets for the Jan. 29 performance are available now. Fans can purchase directly from the venue or through ScoreBig, where all tickets come with no hidden fees, ensuring an easy and transparent checkout experience.

Brown, a former member of the Jackson family legacy, has earned acclaim for his fusion of country, soul, and pop influences. His live shows showcase expressive storytelling and smooth vocals backed by a talented band. The Peppermint Club’s cozy design and pristine acoustics make it the perfect match for Brown’s warm sound and close audience connection.

Los Angeles concertgoers can expect an evening of heartfelt performances and songs that bridge generations and genres. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time listener, Austin Brown promises an uplifting musical experience.

Shop for Austin Brown tickets at The Peppermint Club on January 29, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Austin Brown tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.