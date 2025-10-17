Austra tickets on sale in Chicago at Sleeping Village

Austra brings her dynamic synth-pop sound to Sleeping Village in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 16, 2026. Known for powerful vocals and atmospheric arrangements, Austra promises a captivating night for fans of electronic and indie music alike.

Tickets for the Jan. 16 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Sleeping Village box office or online via ScoreBig, where tickets are available for all major events with no hidden fees — so what you see is what you pay.

Led by Katie Stelmanis, Austra’s live shows blend soaring vocals and immersive visuals, creating a space that feels both intimate and expansive. Chicago fans can expect a setlist filled with favorites from her catalog and new material that continues to push sonic boundaries.

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of the most distinctive voices in modern electronic music live in one of Chicago’s best indie venues. Arrive early to secure a prime spot and take in an evening of artful performance and sound.

Shop for Austra tickets at Sleeping Village on January 16, 2026

