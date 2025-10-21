AWS Outage Hits Ticketmaster During Major Sports Events, Causing Fan Frustration

A major global outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS) caused widespread disruptions Monday, taking down Ticketmaster, Eventbrite, and other major ticketing platforms during one of the busiest nights of the week for live events.

The outage, which began in the early afternoon, rippled across the internet and affected some of the world’s most-used digital platforms, including Amazon itself, Snapchat, Roblox, and Fortnite. AWS, which hosts an estimated 30% of all cloud-based infrastructure, confirmed it had “found the root cause” of the incident, which appeared “to be related to DNS resolution of the DynamoDB API endpoint in US-EAST-1.”

The company later said the issue stemmed from “an underlying internal subsystem responsible for monitoring the health of our network load balancers,” adding that by 3 p.m. PT all AWS services had returned to normal.

Ticketing operations, however, were thrown into chaos during the hours-long disruption. Ticketmaster and Eventbrite were both affected, with users unable to log in, purchase, or transfer tickets. In a statement posted to social media, Frontier Touring acknowledged the widespread impact, noting that while affected websites “appeared to be live publicly, there [was] no ability to edit site content or transact sales.”

“This also means that any scheduled presales and onsales may go live at any time when service is restored, and we are unable to stop this at this time,” Frontier added.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for sports teams hosting games Monday night. The Toronto Blue Jays, who faced the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of their MLB playoff series at Rogers Centre, told fans to “hold off on managing your tickets as we work through this.” Hours later, the team said ticket management had returned to normal.

On the U.S. side, both the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions—each hosting Monday Night Football games—reported similar issues affecting Ticketmaster, team account managers, and mobile apps. The Seahawks warned fans that the outage “may impact access to Ticketmaster, Seahawks Account Manager, and the Seahawks Mobile App.”

The disruption is a stark reminder of how dependent global ticketing systems and event operations have become on third-party cloud infrastructure. It also comes just a year after a prolonged Ticketek outage left its platform offline for days, drawing sharp criticism from fans and event partners.

While most ticketing systems and affected companies had resumed normal operations by Monday evening, the incident underscores ongoing questions about redundancy and reliability across the industry’s digital backbone — particularly during high-traffic event windows when even brief outages can translate to millions in lost sales and frustrated fans.