AXS Names Nikhil Bobde, Alex Hazboun to Chief Technology, Innovation Roles

Nikhil Bobde and Alex Hazboun have joined AXS as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at AXS, respectively (Image courtesy AXS)

AXS announced two major leadership moves this week as part of its ongoing global technology expansion, appointing Nikhil Bobde as Chief Technology Officer and promoting Alex Hazboun to the newly created role of Chief Innovation Officer.

The Los Angeles-based ticketing company said the appointments underscore its continued push toward platform scalability, security, and next-generation fan experiences. Both executives will report within AXS’s top technology ranks—Bobde directly to CEO Bryan Perez, and Hazboun to Bobde.

“Nikhil and Alex will accelerate our ability to deliver the most secure, personalized and seamless live event experiences,” Perez said in a statement. “Together with our product leadership, AXS is better positioned than ever to lead the future of ticketing.”

Bobde joins AXS from Thumbtack and brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale consumer tech platforms at Microsoft and Meta. He previously oversaw engineering for Facebook Video and Messenger—products that reached hundreds of millions of users—and helped develop core infrastructure supporting apps like Instagram and Facebook.

As CTO, Bobde will guide AXS’s global technology organization, focusing on platform scalability and technical excellence. He will also lead the opening of a new AXS office in Silicon Valley aimed at deepening access to top engineering talent.

“Live events create some of life’s most meaningful experiences,” Bobde said. “AXS has the strategy and technology to redefine how fans connect with those moments.”

Hazboun, a longtime AXS executive, will now lead a dedicated innovation group tasked with exploring emerging technologies, architectural advances, and strategic initiatives designed to keep AXS on the forefront of ticketing.

“We are building solutions that will transform ticketing and create entirely novel opportunities for fans, artists, venues and teams,” Hazboun said.

AXS powers ticketing for more than 1,600 partners worldwide, including events and venues such as the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Coachella, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The O2, and Stagecoach. The company’s platform integrates both primary and secondary ticketing under its AXS Mobile ID technology, emphasizing trust, transparency, and fan access.