Back To The Future – The Musical tickets on sale in Fort Lauderdale

Back To The Future – The Theatrical Production is revving up for a two-week run at the Au-Rene Theater at Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from February 3–15, 2026. Fans of the classic 1985 film can experience the time-traveling adventure live on stage, complete with stunning effects, infectious songs, and a full dose of nostalgia.

Tickets for all Fort Lauderdale performances are on sale now. Purchase at the Broward Center box office or online through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to top live events with no hidden fees. With evening and matinee performances scheduled across two weeks, South Florida audiences can choose from a wide range of showtimes to catch this award-winning musical.

“Back To The Future – The Musical” brings the iconic story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown to life with dazzling visuals and a rock-inspired score. The show features songs from the original hit movie—including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”—alongside new compositions that have earned acclaim from theatergoers around the world. The Broadway adaptation has been praised for its mix of comedy, heart, and spectacular production values that transport audiences straight into 1955 Hill Valley.

The Au-Rene Theater, known for hosting some of the biggest touring productions in the country, provides a world-class venue for this high-octane musical event. Don’t miss your chance to see one of Broadway’s most exciting shows make its Florida stop this February.

