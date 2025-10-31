Bad Omens tickets on sale in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

Bad Omens will headline a powerhouse bill with Beartooth and President at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Feb. 28, 2026. The genre-bending hard rock act continues its meteoric rise with this massive tour stop in Michigan.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase them at the Little Caesars Arena box office or via ScoreBig, which offers access to top concerts and events with no hidden ticket fees. Expect an evening of high-energy performances featuring hits like “Just Pretend,” “The Death of Peace of Mind,” and “Like a Villain.”

Known for their cinematic visuals and modern metalcore sound, Bad Omens have carved a unique space in rock’s new generation. Detroit’s state-of-the-art arena provides an immersive environment for their dynamic production and intense stage presence. With Beartooth’s anthemic power and President’s rising momentum, this show promises wall-to-wall energy from start to finish.

Secure your seats early—Detroit’s rock community won’t want to miss this lineup.

