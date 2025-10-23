Bebeshito tickets on sale in Orlando at Kia Center

Bebeshito brings his Latin-urban sound to Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. Known for his catchy hooks and charismatic stage presence, the artist delivers a high-energy show that blends trap, reggaetón, and pop flair.

Tickets for Dec. 20 are on sale now via the Kia Center box office

The Orlando show marks a major stop on his U.S. tour, promising a mix of fan favorites and new material backed by dynamic visuals and a live band. Downtown’s Kia Center offers ideal sightlines and immersive sound for a memorable night out.

Bebeshito at Kia Center on December 20, 2025

