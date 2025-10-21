Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets on sale in Fort Wayne at Embassy Theatre

Beetlejuice – The Musical brings its hilarious, haunted charm to Fort Wayne, Indiana, with two performances at the Embassy Theatre on April 21 and 22, 2026. The hit Broadway comedy based on the Tim Burton classic combines spooky fun, irreverent humor, and spectacular visual effects that have made it one of theater’s most entertaining touring productions.

Tickets for both Fort Wayne performances are on sale now. Theatergoers can purchase through the Embassy Theatre box office or via ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major live events with no hidden service fees.

The production’s eye-popping set design and catchy score bring the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice to life on stage. Featuring fan-favorite moments from the cult film, this show keeps audiences laughing while delivering Broadway-level spectacle. Fort Wayne’s historic Embassy Theatre offers the perfect setting for an immersive evening of musical mayhem and supernatural laughs.

Fort Wayne performance dates and tickets

