Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets on sale in Los Angeles

Beetlejuice – The Musical is set to haunt the stage at Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles from March 10–22, 2026. This darkly funny Broadway hit, based on Tim Burton’s beloved film, invites audiences to experience the “strange and unusual” live, with plenty of laughs, chills, and unforgettable tunes.

Tickets for all Los Angeles performances are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office or online through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden service fees. With evening and matinee performances across nearly two weeks, Southern California theatergoers have a range of options to catch this Broadway favorite.

Featuring a mischievous score by Eddie Perfect and direction from Alex Timbers, “Beetlejuice – The Musical” has captivated audiences worldwide with its offbeat humor and dazzling stagecraft. The production brings to life the story of Lydia Deetz and the eccentric ghost who helps her find her place in the world—on his own spooky terms.

Hollywood Pantages Theatre, one of Los Angeles’ most iconic venues, offers an ideal backdrop for this fantastical show. Fans can expect elaborate sets, striking special effects, and a theatrical experience that celebrates the weird and wonderful world of Beetlejuice himself.

