Beetlejuice The Musical tickets on sale in San Diego at Civic Theatre

Beetlejuice – The Musical is coming to San Diego Civic Theatre from February 24 through March 1, 2026. Fans can experience the hilarious and haunting Broadway hit as it brings the “ghost with the most” to life in Southern California.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Purchase through the San Diego Civic Theatre box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets come with no hidden fees.

Adapted from Tim Burton’s classic film, the musical features show-stopping numbers, eye-popping visuals, and plenty of laughs. San Diego audiences will be treated to a wickedly fun production that has delighted theatergoers across the country.

Show Dates at San Diego Civic Theatre

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 5% off on Beetlejuice – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS5.