Ben Platt, Rachel Zegler Lead 25th Anniversary Staging of ‘The Last Five Years’

Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will star in a limited engagement of Jason Robert Brown’s musical “The Last Five Years” at the London Palladium next year. The performances are scheduled for March 24 to 29, marking the 25th anniversary of the two-person musical.

Jason Robert Brown, who wrote the music and lyrics, will direct and conduct the new concert staging. Leo Munby will serve as musical director, and Emma Butler will be the associate director.

“The Last Five Years” tells the story of a five-year relationship between Cathy and Jamie through solo songs that unfold in opposite timelines. Jamie’s story moves forward chronologically, while Cathy’s moves backward.

Producer Jamie Lambert said in a statement, “This beautiful show which has impacted so many people around the world deserves this stellar cast for its 25th anniversary.”

“Getting to work with Jason Robert Brown again, one of the greatest composers of our time, is a total privilege and his faith in Lambert Jackson is something we are forever grateful for,” Lambert continued. “Working with LW tickets and deepening our relationship with the LW team by taking a week at The London Palladium, where we’ve produced over 30 shows, is a great step forward for all involved and we’re excited to see where it leads.”

The musical premiered at Northlight Theatre in Skokie, Illinois, and had an Off-Broadway run in 2002 at Minetta Lane Theatre starring Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott. It also had an Off-Broadway revival in 2013 followed by its Broadway debut in 2025 with Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas in the lead roles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on October 31. For additional ticketing information, click here.