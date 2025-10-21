Better Together Festival Unveils Full 2025 Lineup Featuring Odesza, Dom Dolla, and Anderson .Paak

Relentless Beats has revealed the full lineup for its Better Together Festival, returning November 22-23 to Phoenix’s Steele Indian School Park. The two-day event will be headlined by Dom Dolla and Odesza (DJ set), joined by a mix of electronic, R&B, and crossover stars including Jungle (DJ set), Duke Dumont, DJ Pee.Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), MK, and Tinashe, who will perform a special Sunset DJ set.

The festival’s diverse bill also features emerging artists Bolo, Fallon, San Pacho, Starjunk 95, Zoe Gitter, Aja Cruz, and J-ME LEE, continuing Relentless Beats’ tradition of spotlighting both major and up-and-coming talent in one high-energy weekend.

Artists by day:

Saturday, November 22: Dom Dolla, Jungle (DJ set), Duke Dumont, Tinashe (Sunset DJ set), Bolo, Fallon, J-ME LEE

Sunday, November 23: Odesza (DJ set), DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak), MK, San Pacho, Starjunk 95, Zoe Gitter, Aja Cruz

Set in the heart of downtown Phoenix, Steele Indian School Park offers a scenic and accessible venue surrounded by historic architecture and desert landscapes. Attendees will benefit from convenient transit options, including complimentary light rail rides for ticket holders and designated ride-share zones.

Two-day general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now starting at $242 (all-in pricing), with single-day passes available beginning Friday, October 17 at 10 a.m. PST via WeGoBetterTogether.com. Organizers also plan to announce community engagement initiatives tied to the festival in the coming weeks.

Produced by Relentless Beats, Better Together has quickly become a signature fall event in Arizona’s festival calendar, known for blending major names with local flavor in a collaborative, feel-good atmosphere.

For updates, follow @WeGoBetterTogether on Instagram and @WeGoBettertgthr on X, or visit relentlessbeats.com for more on upcoming events.