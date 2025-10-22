Big Time Rush Adds 15 New Dates in College Towns to ‘Real Life Worldwide’ Tour

The four-piece boyband Big Time Rush is extending their “Real Life Worldwide” tour with 15 additional dates through 2026 in college towns.

We finally get our chance to go to college! We’ll be back on the road hitting college towns in 2026 with 15 new shows in the U.S.!



So Study up! Because we will be playing every song from every episode of the tv show and bringing with us, special guests Katelyn Tarver and… pic.twitter.com/B8gI9HRnRF — Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) October 20, 2025

Following gigs throughout Europe in November and December, the group will return to the U.S. in late January. The new run kicks-off in Champaign, Illinois at the State Farm Center, followed by shows in Boston, Lexington, Knoxville, and Orlando. They’ll appear at venues like the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, and Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge before wrapping-up at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on February 13.

Tickets for the newly-announced dates head on sale Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. local time here.

The tour doesn’t end there, however; after the U.S. run, Big Time Rush will return to Mexico in February and conclude their Latin American run on March 6. The world tour then heads to Australia before officially wrapping-up in Dubai on March 26.

For the first time in their career, Kendall, James, Logan, and Carlos will perform every song from every episode of their Nickelodeon TV show, which ran from 2009 to 2013. Fans can also look forward to seeing special appearances from co-stars Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman.

Big Time Rush first garnered attention on their scripted television show on Nickelodeon. During their time on the show, the group performed together until the show came to an end in 2013. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the group reunited and released their first single in eight years, followed by a subsequent tour. While they first garnered attention with tracks like “Boyfriend” and “Worldwide” off their 2011 self-titled debut, they went on to release Elevate and 24/seven, featuring tracks like “Cover Girl,” “No Idea,” “Crazy For U,” and “Confetti Falling.”

In 2023, they dropped their first album in a decade, Another Life. The record included tracks “Waves,” “Can’t Get Enough,” and “Forget You Now.”

Find Big Time Rush’s newly-announced U.S. shows below:

Big Time Rush | Real Life Worldwide Tour 2026 U.S. Dates



1/24 – State Farm Center – Champaign, IL

1/25 – Schottenstein Center – Columbus, OH

1/26 – John Paul Jones Arena – Charlottesville, VA

1/28 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

1/30 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

1/31 – Upstate Medical University at The Oncenter War Memorial – Syracuse, NY

2/02 – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center – Lexington, KY

2/03 – Bryce Jordan Center – University Park, PA

2/05 – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – Knoxville, TN

2/06 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

2/07 – Addition Financial Arena – Orlando, FL

2/09 – Donald L. Tucker Civic Center – Tallahassee, FL

2/10 – Raising Cane’s River Center – Baton Rouge, LA

2/12 – Kohl Center – Madison, WI

2/13 – Pinnacle Bank Arnea – Lincoln, NE